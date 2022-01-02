What Really Happened With Antonio Brown, As Revealed By Bruce Arians

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has provided some additional details regarding what he claims happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday.

Brown, who is no longer with the Buccaneers, claimed that he tried to reintroduce the wide receiver into the game but that he refused.

Following the game, FOX’s Jay Glazer shared his impressions of Arians.

“Just spoke with Bruce Arians, who said he tried to persuade AB to play, but AB refused.

Brown refused a second time, and Arians told him to leave.

On whether or not he saw AB remove his jersey,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off. “Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.” @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2022

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022