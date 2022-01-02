Trending
What Really Happened With Antonio Brown, As Revealed By Bruce Arians

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has provided some additional details regarding what he claims happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday.

Brown, who is no longer with the Buccaneers, claimed that he tried to reintroduce the wide receiver into the game but that he refused.

Following the game, FOX’s Jay Glazer shared his impressions of Arians.

“Just spoke with Bruce Arians, who said he tried to persuade AB to play, but AB refused.

Brown refused a second time, and Arians told him to leave.

On whether or not he saw AB remove his jersey,” he tweeted on Sunday.

