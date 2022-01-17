What Steven Adams did on Monday has NBA fans ecstatic.

NBA fans are praising Steven Adams’ performance on Monday.

Over the course of his nine-year NBA career, Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has established himself as one of the league’s toughest and most powerful players.

On Monday afternoon, his near-superhuman strength was on display during a game against the Chicago Bulls.

Memphis star point guard Ja Morant and Chicago big man Tony Bradley got tangled up after a foul halfway through the fourth quarter, with the Grizzlies comfortably in front.

Bradley, who didn’t like the call, appeared to grab hold of Morant and wouldn’t let go, despite Morant’s attempts to separate himself.

Adams then entered the fray to prevent things from spiraling out of control.

He did so by grabbing Bradley in a bear hug, picking him up by the chest and carrying him down the court.

Take a look at how the scenario unfolded:

NBA Fans Loving What Steven Adams Did On Monday

yet another instance of Steven Adams bouncing a giant human from the club. pic.twitter.com/0tiz3nzaIJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 17, 2022

Steven Adams remains the strongest man in the NBA https://t.co/lHGX3oqib6 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 17, 2022

Steven adams just carried tony bradley out like a stuffed animal — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) January 17, 2022

Steven Adams is a treasure that must be protected at all costs — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) January 17, 2022

I love Steven Adams so much pic.twitter.com/G1wJWv7msx — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) January 17, 2022

Steven Adams is Memphis AF. This will live on in video montages for years. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) January 17, 2022