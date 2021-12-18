What time is today’s Champions League draw, why is it being redrawn after the Man United debacle, and how can I watch it?

Manchester United was originally assigned to play PSG, but they were not redrawn to face Atletico Madrid.

Following a technical error that may have altered Manchester United’s path in the competition, Uefa has been forced to redraw the entire Champions League last 16 draw.

Despite being in the same group as Villarreal, Ralf Rangnick’s side was initially drawn out of the hat to face them.

United’s ball was then accidentally left out of the pot, meaning they were unable to be drawn against Atletico Madrid.

The Rojiblancos were then paired with Bayern Munich, leaving United to face PSG.

“A material error occurred in the draw for the Uefa Champions League Round of 16,” according to a Uefa statement, “following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other.”

“As a result, the draw has been declared null and void, and it will be completely re-done.”

On Monday, December 13 at 2 p.m. UK time, a new draw will take place.

It will be broadcast live on the Uefa website and on BT Sport 1, including the BT Sport app.

The ball from (hashtag)mufc – in the second pot from the right, back row – does not appear to have been included in the Atletico Madrid draw. pic.twitter.comubxQHdjkQV

The initial squabbles would have resulted in a rematch between old foes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In the meantime, Liverpool had been assigned to Salzburg, Chelsea to Lille, and Manchester City to Villarreal.

Real Madrid would have played Benfica, Inter Milan would have faced Ajax, and Sporting CP would have faced Juventus.

This page will be updated with the full revised sketch.

