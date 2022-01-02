What was Pat Summerall’s cause of death, and who was he?

PAT SUMMERALL was a legendary sports broadcaster who ended his career as a former football player.

John Madden, who died recently, collaborated with the late athlete.

Summerall was a Florida native who began playing sports at a young age, having been born on May 10, 1930.

Summerall participated in football, tennis, baseball, and basketball while attending Columbia High School in Lake City.

Later, the multitalented athlete was inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame and named to the All-American Team.

Summerall represented the University of Arkansas Razorbacks in college football from 1949 to 1951.

His major was Russian history, and he graduated in 1953.

Summerall was drafted in the fourth round of the 1952 NFL Draft and played preseason football with the Detroit Lions before breaking his arm.

After that, he was traded to the Chicago Cardinals (now the Arizona Cardinals), where he played until 1957.

Summerall played for the Giants from 1958 to 1961.

His career in broadcasting began in 1962, when he was hired as a commentator for CBS’ NFL coverage.

Summerall and John Madden formed a historic broadcasting team in 1981, working together for more than 20 seasons.

Summerall started to have health problems in the 1990s.

Before receiving a liver transplant in 2004, he was hospitalized with a bleeding ulcer.

Summerall had hip replacement surgery four years later.

Summerall sought treatment for a broken hip in a Dallas hospital in 2013.

On April 16, 2013, he died of a heart attack.

Summerall died when he was 82 years old.

The late John Madden paid tribute to his partner after his death.

“Pat was not only my broadcasting partner for a long time, but he was also my friend for all these years,” Madden said at the time.

“It was because of Pat that we never had a disagreement.”

He was a fantastic broadcaster as well as a wonderful person.

He was never without a quip.

“Pat never whined, and we never had a bad day.”

He had a unique quality about him.

Pat Summerall is and will always be the voice of football.”

John Madden died suddenly on December 28, 2021, at the age of 85.

The cause of death of the legendary football coach and broadcaster has not yet been determined.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in his tribute to Madden.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in his tribute to Madden.

