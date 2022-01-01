What was the cause of death of former NFL Coach Dan Reeves?

Dan Reeves, the legendary coach who guided the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons to Super Bowl victories, has died.

Reeves died on January 1, 2022, at the age of 77, according to his family.

Reeves grew up in the Georgia town of Rome.

After playing for the University of South Carolina, he got his start in football.

For the college team, he was the starting quarterback.

Following his college career, he was approached by the Dallas Cowboys and the then-San Diego Chargers, who are now the Los Angeles Chargers, to play in the NFL.

The NFL did not select him.

He was a running back for the Cowboys for eight seasons.

He played in two Super Bowls during that time and was a member of the winning team in 1971.

Following his professional career, he joined the Cowboys as an assistant coach.

He was a success, and he was instrumental in the team’s three Super Bowl appearances.

In 1978, the team won.

Following his time with the Cowboys, Reeves led the Denver Broncos as their head coach from 1981 to 1992.

He was the quarterback coach for John Elway, who went on to become a legend in the NFL.

