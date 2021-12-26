What was the cause of Martha Earnhardt’s death?

What caused Martha Earnhardt’s death?

Dale Earnhardt’s mother, MARTHA Earnhardt, was a NASCAR legend.

On Saturday, December 25, 2021, she died.

At the age of 91, Martha Earnhardt passed away.

Her cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Martha Earnhardt passed away Christmas evening,” the Earnhardt family said in a statement released via Twitter.

“As we mourn her passing and try to imagine life without our beloved ‘Mamaw,’ we take comfort in the knowledge that she is at peace in eternal glory, reuniting with her husband Ralphs and sons Dale, Randy, and Danny.”

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement continued, “and thank you so much for loving our Mamaw as if she were your own.”

“She was not only our family’s matriarch, but she was also the matriarch of multiple generations of race fans.”

Her death was also announced by NASCAR in a statement.

“Martha was not only the matriarch of a legendary NASCAR family, but she was also a beloved and respected figure within our industry and among our fan base,” NASCAR said in a statement.

“Her grace, compassion, and welcoming demeanor will be sorely missed.”

She was referred to as ‘Mamaw’ by her grandchildren and a treasure by millions of NASCAR fans.”

