What was the cause of Vincent Jackson’s death?

What caused the death of Vincent Jackson?

After going missing, ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson was discovered dead in a hotel room.

After cops were informed of Jackson’s disappearance, a hotel housekeeper discovered his body.

According to TMZ, an autopsy revealed Jackson died of chronic alcoholism on December 22, 2021.

Jackson’s wife Lindsey said he was suffering from memory loss and mood swings before his death, and a brain scan revealed he had stage 2 CTE.

CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which is defined as “brain degeneration caused by repeated head traumas.”

Jackson was discovered dead at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Jackson, a resident of South Tampa, checked into the hotel on January 11 and had been staying in a room since that date, according to hotel staff.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook at the time that it was looking into Jackson’s death.

In an interview with Q105 FM’s “MJ Morning Show,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said Jackson struggled with chronic alcoholism.

According to him, the Jackson family believes the former wide receiver suffered from CTE as a result of concussions during his 12 years in the NFL.

The sheriffs spoke with Jackson’s family members on February 10, 2021, after they called to report that he was missing.

On February 11, a formal report was submitted.

The HCSO tracked down Jackson at the Homewood Suites the next day, February 12, and spoke with him.

The missing persons case was canceled after the police “assessed Jackson’s well-being.”

According to the Facebook post, the sports star was discovered dead in his hotel room by a housekeeper at “around 11.30am on February 15.”

From 2012 to 2016, the wide receiver, 38, was a member of the Buccaneers.

He played for the San Diego Chargers from 2005 to 2011 before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson was a member of the University of Northern Colorado Bears football team in college.

In becoming Northern Colorado’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, kick return yards, punt return yards, and receiving touchdowns, he rewrote the record books.

