What was the net worth of Jeremy Giambi?

On February 9, 2022, JEREMY Giambi passed away, leaving his wife Naia and their children a vast fortune.

From 1998 to 2003, Giambi was a well-known MLB outfielder and first baseman.

Giambi’s new net worth, according to Wiki, is (dollar)250 million.

According to the website, the baseball star earned a yearly take-home salary of (dollar)4 million, which breaks down to (dollar)32k per month.

Giambi was a major league baseball player who was born on September 30, 1974, in San Jose, California.

He made his MLB debut for the Kansas City Royals in 1998, after being drafted as the 169th overall pick in the 1996 draft.

Giambi was traded to the Phillies in May 2002 and then to the Red Sox in December 2002 after two seasons with the Royals. He was acquired by the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Brett Laxton prior to the 2000 season.

Giambi played minor league baseball with the White Sox and Dodgers after the 2003 season before retiring in 2005.

Giambi stayed out of the spotlight after baseball and led a quiet life.

The film, which is based on a true story, featured a number of well-known actors playing real-life athletes, including Giambi.

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill headlined a star-studded cast in Moneyball.

Nick Porrazzo played Jeremy Giambi in the film.

Porrazzo is an actor, but his only credit to date is in the 2011 film.

Robin Wright, Chris Pratt, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Stephen Bishop, Reed Diamond, Brent Jennings, and Tammy Blanchard also appear in the film.

Moneyball has been available on a number of streaming services since its release in 2011.

The 2 hour and 13-minute film is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Prime as of February 2022.

It’s also rumored to be available for rent or purchase on Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, and iTunes.