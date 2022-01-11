What was Tim Rosaforte’s cause of death, and who was he?

What was Tim Rosaforte’s name, and how did he die?

TIM Rosaforte was a golf journalist who made a name for himself.

Tim was a well-known announcer for the Golf Channel and NBC Sport before passing away on January 11th at the age of 66.

On the 24th of October, 1955, Rosaforte was born in Mount Kisco, New York.

He began his education at the University of Bridgeport before transferring to the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a reputation as a golf insider.

He began his career in sports journalism in the 1990s with the Sunshine Network before moving on to the USA Network’s PGA Tour Sunday in 2003.

Tim was a regular on the Golf Channel after that.

Tim went on to cover 147 major championships and rub shoulders with some of golf’s biggest names, including Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer.

After a long and illustrious career, he retired in December 2019.

During his career, he received numerous honors, including becoming an honorary member of the PGA of America.

In addition, he was honored with the Memorial Golf Journalism Award.

His alma mater, the University of Rhode Island, awarded him a scholarship.

After a two-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, he passed away.

“Today, the PGA Tour family lost a friend in Tim Rosaforte, one of the greatest golf journalists of his generation,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“Tim was a fantastic storyteller who focused a lot of his efforts on highlighting what sets golf apart from other sports: the people and personalities.

“A true professional, Tim treated our organization and our athletes with respect, writing and speaking with an opinion but no agenda.”

He never stopped talking on the phone, making sure that he not only got the story first, but that he got it right.

“Those phone calls, as well as Tim’s gentle spirit, will be greatly missed by all of us fortunate enough to be a part of the golf community.”

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.