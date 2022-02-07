What was Tom Prince’s name, and how did he die?

What happened to Tom Prince, and what was the cause of his death?

TOM PRICE was a well-known American bodybuilder from Virginia.

Prince died on February 7, 2022, at the age of 52.

Prince was a bodybuilding celebrity who competed in a number of competitions, including five NPC Nationals appearances.

After the 1997 NPC National Championships, he earned his pro card and made his debut for the International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness Promotion in 1999.

At the 2001 Night of Champions, he won a bronze medal.

Unfortunately, due to kidney issues caused by a genetic blood condition, the star was forced to retire a year later.

As he remained a popular figure in the sport, Prince turned to coaching.

According to Generation Iron, the cause of death for the Virginia star is unknown as of this writing.

The 52-year-old, on the other hand, had struggled with health issues in his later years, with reports that he was battling cancer.

On February 5, 2022, fellow IFBB Pro, Mr.

Bob Cicherillo, an Olympia announcer and Prince’s longtime friend, has an Instagram account.

“Tom Prince passed away early this morning with his wife Becca by his side,” he captioned the part of the post.

“Tommy Boy put up a valiant fight for many years, battling a variety of health problems, but cancer proved too much in the end.”

The bodybuilding legend kept his personal life private, but at the time of his death, he was married to his wife, Becca.

The 52-year-old had children, including two from a previous marriage, and was also an uncle, according to Bob Cicherillo.

As word of Prince’s death spread, tributes poured in from the bodybuilding community.

“He was a champion and a close friend of mine,” Bob Cicherillo said.

“He’ll be remembered as a wonderful husband to Bec, father, uncle, brother, and friend for the rest of his life.

My brother, may you rest in peace.”

Mr.

“Sad news,” wrote Olympia Jay Cutler.

Tom, may you rest in peace.”

Gina Cavaliero, a bodybuilder who was Ms.

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” said the 2020 lightweight world champion.

Tom, may your soul rest in peace.