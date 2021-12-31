What We Know About Jim Harbaugh’s Wife

Friday is arguably the most important day in Jim Harbaugh’s career as a college football head coach.

In the College Football Playoff, Michigan will face Georgia at the Orange Bowl.

For the first time, the Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines will try to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game under Harbaugh’s leadership.

On Friday night, Harbaugh will be surrounded by his friends and family, including his wife, Sarah Harbaugh.

While Jim Harbaugh prefers to keep the majority of his personal life private, here’s what we know about the head coach’s longtime wife.

Since 2008, Jim and Sarah have been married.

Jim married Miah Harbaugh from 1996 to 2006, and this is his second marriage.

At a Chinese food restaurant, the former NFL head coach, who returned to coach his alma mater, Michigan, met his now-wife.

At PF Chang’s in Las Vegas, Jim and Sarah met.

“Sarah was getting takeout when I arrived.

I approached her and requested a meeting.

‘Sure, you can meet me,’ she said. At first, I didn’t believe her.

I assumed it was another one of her phony phone numbers.

But I dialed her number.

Several times.

She must have called me nine times before she finally returned my call.

“I could tell she was a winner all the way,” he told HBO.

In the year 2006, Jim and Sarah met.

After two years, they married.

Sarah, unsurprisingly, enjoys sports.

Jim and Sarah have been spotted at a variety of sporting events across the United States.

Jim and Sarah are the proud parents of a large brood.

They have four children together, with three more children from the Michigan head coach’s previous marriage.

Sarah has even made fun of her husband’s attire.

Jim, who is known for his affinity for khakis, participated in a Dockers advertising campaign.

The ad featured Sarah.

On Friday night in Florida, it should be a big family gathering.

Of course, for Harbaugh, it’s all about football right now.

