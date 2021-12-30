What We Know About Kirk Herbstreit’s Wife

Kirk Herbstreit’s busy season is about to come to an end, but the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has a few big games left.

In the coming weeks, the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game, and the national championship.

The offseason, on the other hand, will provide some much-needed rest.

He’ll undoubtedly spend a lot of time with his family.

Herbstreit, 52, and Alison Butler, his wife, have been married since 1998.

The couple has four children together, all of whom are boys.

Herbstreit met his wife while attending Columbus State University, where he played college football.

Alison was a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ cheerleading squad.

Talk about a picture-perfect couple: quarterback and cheerleader.

The happy couple met and married in Columbus, Ohio, where they lived for several years.

Kirk and Alison, along with the rest of the family, eventually relocated to Nashville.

Many speculated that the move was the result of Ohio State fans.

Herbstreit told Bob Hunter of the Columbus Dispatch after his move, “To continue to have to defend myself and my family in regards to my love and devotion to Ohio State is unfair.”

“I despise moving.

I really enjoy living here.

I don’t want to go anywhere.

But I’m afraid I can’t do it any longer.

I’m not sure I can go on like this.”

Kirk Herbstreit, on the other hand, made it clear that most Buckeye fans have good intentions.

“About 80% to 90% of Ohio State fans are fantastic.

He went on to say, “It’s the vocal minority who makes it difficult.”

“They probably only make up 5 to 10% of the fan base, but they are tenacious.”

Kirk and Alison have lived in Nashville since then, though they recently moved to Cincinnati.

Kirk and Alison moved to Cincinnati in order for their youngest son to play high school football.

Chase is a quarterback for the St. Louis Rams.

Xavier is a well-known high school in the Cincinnati area.

“We have a great deal of admiration for St.

Kirk Herbstreit told the Cincinnati Enquirer, “X, the school, and the culture.”

“We’ll see what we can do.”

But the Herbstreit family isn’t just about football.

Kirk and Alison have a lovely golden retriever pack as well.

Kirk is known for posting cute videos of his dogs on social media.

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit