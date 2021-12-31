What We Know About Nick Saban’s Wife

Another college football season has come to an end, which means Nick Saban is preparing for another national championship run.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are just two wins away from becoming Nick Saban’s eighth national champion after yet another incredible season.

Despite being upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier in the season, Saban and his team bounced back to win the SEC championship.

He and the Alabama Crimson Tide are now preparing for a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Saban’s wife, Terry, is arguably his most ardent supporter (sorry, other Alabama fans).

Nick and Terry are two of the most well-known characters in the world.

Since 1971, the group “Miss Terry” has been performing.

Nick and Terry have been married for over 45 years and have a strong bond.

Nicholas and Kristen are their two children together.

In the last few years, Nick and Terry have become grandparents.

Saban recently made a joke about his grandfatherly shortcomings.

“As far as being a grandfather goes, I’ve only made a few mistakes,” he admitted, a smile on his face.

“She pees, and someone rushes to pick her up, and I tell them, ‘She’ll be fine, let her cry.’ That was a mistake.”

Nick and Terry have had a fantastic season at Alabama, but it isn’t over yet.

Even though Saban is the greatest college football coach in history, he is not immune to the dating woes.

He went viral earlier this year with a story about pursuing Miss Terry:

“I said to her, ‘If you would’ve married him, that’s where you’d be now,’ and she replied, ‘Bull****, if I would’ve married him, he’d be the head coach at Alabama now,'” Saban joked.

The following is Saban’s version of the story.

At a recent speaking engagement, Saban revealed that back in high school Terry dated a man named Mickey Schafer before she started going out with him. Years later, the Sabans met Schafer at a homecoming party, where Nick Saban learned that Schafer now owned a car service station. Later on, Saban decided to show off a little by taking Terry to Schafer’s station. When he tried to brag that if Terry had stayed with Schafer, he’d be married to a station owner, Terry made one of the greatest comebacks ever: