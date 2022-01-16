What We Know About Troy Aikman’s Wife

Troy Aikman’s Wife: Here’s What We Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are playing in the first NFC playoff game of 2022, which is broadcast on FOX.

For FOX, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews are on the call for the Buccaneers, who are ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

The NFC’s No. 2 seed hosts the No. 1 seed.

In the Wild Card Round, the Eagles are the 7th seeded team.

Aikman has won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, so he knows what it’s like to perform in the playoffs.

Off the field, he can relate to Tom Brady because the former Cowboys quarterback was a huge celebrity during (and after) his career.

It’s natural to speculate about Aikman’s and Brady’s dating lives.

Both men appear to be happily married, however.

In 2000, Aikman married Rhonda Worthey, a former Cowboys publicist.

The couple, however, divorced in 2011.

After that, in 2017, he married Catherine Mooty, a well-known fashion retailer.

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Troy Aikman

