What we know with clubs meeting today to discuss the Covid plan is that more Premier League games will be postponed.

Despite the fact that 10 games have already been canceled due to Covid this month, the plan is to continue playing throughout the holiday season.

Despite a rash of postponements this month due to Covid-19, the Premier League fixture schedule is expected to remain unchanged over the festive period.

In light of the current situation, a virtual meeting between the league and its 20 clubs was held on Monday afternoon to determine whether or not to postpone a full round of fixtures.

While some clubs want to move a round of fixtures – most likely gameweek 20, which falls between Christmas and New Year’s Day – the vast majority of clubs want to keep playing.

In the last few weeks, a Covid outbreak at a Premier League club has resulted in the cancellation of ten matches, with only four games being played this weekend.

Five matches were canceled ahead of Saturday’s games, including Aston Villa vs Burnley just two hours before kick-off, and the Everton vs Leicester game on Sunday will also have to be rescheduled.

For the time being, three rounds of fixtures will be held, beginning on Christmas Day and ending on January 3rd.

On Amazon Prime, all ten matches scheduled for Boxing Day and Monday, December 27 will be broadcast live.

The four Carabao Cup quarter-finals scheduled for this week’s Tuesday and Wednesday are also expected to go ahead as planned.

The following is a complete list of games that have been postponed due to Covid, in order of when they were called off:

While the Omicron variant’s emergence and rapid spread have caused havoc in the Premier League, other major European leagues have remained unaffected so far.

This weekend, every game in Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, and Germany’s Bundesliga was played, and French clubs were able to complete their cup matches with ease.

“While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible,” the Premier League said in a statement after Manchester United’s game against Brighton was postponed last Thursday.

Our top priority is the health and well-being of everyone involved.”

