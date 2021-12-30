What we learned from Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku’s interview in which he criticised Thomas Tuchel’s tactics

Tuchel needs every inch from his senior players as Chelsea’s injury crisis worsens – and here was their record signing delivering a hammer blow to his hopes of unity.

It was an odd setting for Romelu Lukaku, four months after leaving Inter, to be sitting down with Sky Italy to reminisce about the bond he once shared with half of the San Siro faithful, against a backdrop bedecked with his Chelsea number nine shirt.

There is no reason to be concerned right now.

The £97.5 million striker will not leave half a season into his second spell at Stamford Bridge, despite the club’s profligacy during the Abramovich era.

His outbursts of dissatisfaction – specifically, his revelation that he is “not happy with the situation” and that “the coach has chosen to play with another system” – have raised alarm bells at a time when Thomas Tuchel had subtly called for unity.

Tuchel’s tumultuous press conference after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday evening, in which he claimed it would be “stupid” to consider Chelsea in the title race, could have been an attempt to instill a siege mentality.

‘Everything is working against us,’ says the narrator.

That shouldn’t have been the cue for his talisman, who was man of the match on his return against Aston Villa and was needed more than ever with Thiago Silva, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell all out, to launch a thinly-veiled attempt at player power.

Despite the fact that Lukaku had already completed the interview a few days prior, the damage has already been done.

“I believe the coach has chosen to play with a different system; all I have to do now is keep working and being a professional,” he said.

“I’m not happy with the situation,” she says, “but I’m a worker, and I can’t give up.”

Then there was talk of a return to Inter.

He continued, “I don’t think any of it should have happened the way it did.”

“The manner in which I left Inter and the manner in which I communicated with Inter fans.”

That irritates me because it isn’t the appropriate time at the moment.

