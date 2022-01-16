What were Everton thinking when they hired Benitez in the first place?… and he shouldn’t have joined the worst-run Premier League club.

What were Everton’s thoughts when they hired Benitez in the first place?… and he shouldn’t have joined the Premier League’s worst run club.

Wasn’t it always going to end this way as Benitez packs his belongings, his bleak 200-day reign ending in a dreadful defeat at Norwich and a terse 40-word statement?

At Anfield, Liverpool fans mockingly sang Agent Rafa’s name, while Evertonians demanded his dismissal.

The appointment of a former Liverpool Champions League winner – who made the unforgivable mistake of referring to Everton as a “small club” while in charge of Anfield – was a declaration of civil war on the Goodison Park faithful.

George Graham (Tottenham after Arsenal), Alex McLeish (Aston Villa after Birmingham), Harry Redknapp (Southampton after Portsmouth), and Steve Bruce (Newcastle after Sunderland) are all examples of managers who have previously worked for bitter rivals.

With such a boss, patience will be a luxury.

Especially someone like Benitez, whose most notable achievements – at Valencia and Liverpool – occurred 15 to 20 years ago.

When you factor in Benitez’s penchant for defensive football and internal squabbling, it’s clear that owner Farhad Moshiri was never on to a winner.

But, just as Moshiri should not have chosen Benitez in the first place, you have to wonder if the Spaniard did his homework meticulously on an amateur-hour regime.

This is a club that has become synonymous with transfer-market hedonism in the football industry, a place where rival clubs and agents can dump unwanted players for hefty transfer fees, wage agreements, and commissions.

Everton have spent £20 million or more on 18 different players since Moshiri took over in 2016, the vast majority of whom have been utter failures.

Many of the company’s over-priced, over-paid flops are still employed.

If Benitez had known Newcastle’s Saudi takeover was imminent, he would have sat tight and waited to be wheeled back to St James’ Park in a sedan chair, where he is unconditionally – and oddly – adored.

Because Benitez’s Premier League record was nearly identical to Bruce’s and his style of football was no more appealing, a manager’s popularity on Tyneside is entirely determined by whether or not he is perceived to be a ‘Mike Ashley man.’

Returning to Newcastle, on the other hand, would have been the ideal situation for both the club and the manager…

