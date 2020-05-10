What you need to know about the virus outbreak today

Nations struggled to reconcile public and economic health on Sunday, felt pressure to reopen closed businesses and aspects of life, and were concerned that over-easing restrictions would trigger a second wave of coronavirus infections could.

South Korea, China, and Germany, all of which are considered successful nations in the fight against COVID-19, have seen small upward movements. Nevertheless, Germany, like much of Europe, continues to loosen restrictions. Britain, which has had the most deaths on the continent from the virus and a prime minister who almost died there, was expected to make only modest changes to its blocking.

In Washington, where three members of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force are in self-quarantine, some of the president’s leading economic advisors stressed the importance of opening more companies and offices.

WHAT HAPPENS TODAY:

– As President Donald Trump turns to the governors to handle much of the next phase of the coronavirus response, some members of both Congress parties are pushing for their own proposals.

– The Senate’s top democrat says the Department of Veterans Affairs needs to give Congress more information about veterans treated with a Trump-advertised drug that has been shown to be unsafe and effective for the virus.

– The virus and its response are making the difference between European and American social security networks increasingly clear.

– Dozens of US virus patients and some companies are suing China for the spread of the corona virus. The cases are facing an increase.

– French schools will welcome some students again on Monday, but many parents are not sure if they want their children to go.

– The Mayor of New York City says that after outrage over violent arrests and the publication of statistics showing that colored people are more likely to receive subpoenas, more non-police city workers are used as “socially distant ambassadors”.

– The corona virus has complicated a year-long research mission in the Arctic aimed at improving models for predicting climate change.

– The closure of hundreds of tribal casinos to slow the spread of the virus has cost some Indian communities their main source of income.

– How many people were at your home on April 1st? This standard census question confuses some whose lives have been changed by COVID-19.

– Venezuelans who live abroad and send money home to their ailing nation are particularly affected by the economic impact of the virus.

– Every company is affected by the virus – even drug trafficking.

– Among the winners: Albanian flamingos.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that improve in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, this can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people are recovering.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared to the flu.

One of the best ways to prevent the virus from spreading is to wash your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend washing with warm or cold water first and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get on the back of your hand, between your fingers, and under your fingernails before rinsing.

You should also wash your phone. Here’s how.

VIRUS TRACKING: Drill down and zoom in at the county level, and you can access numbers that show you where you are and where your loved ones or people you care about live.

A NUMBER:

35: At least 35 people convicted of murder were paroled by Virginia in March for concerns about the spread of the virus. Prosecutors and relatives of the victims say they have not been notified as required by law.

IN OTHER NEWS:

– INFORMATION OVERLOAD: Most Americans closely monitor virus messages, but most say that they also need to unplug them.

– LARGE FAMILIES, LARGE PROBLEMS: For the millions of Americans who live in multi-generation homes where one of the main strategies to prevent infection, according to social distance protocols, can be almost impossible.

– OPENING LAW: Brooke Mead was devastated when her graduation evening was canceled and went to the Philadelphia Orchestra for advice. The viola student has much more than that.

