‘What’s going on?’ – Man United legend Ferdinand sends Keown an angry text after awarding Dalot man of the match against Brentford.

‘What’s going on?’ – Man Utd legend Ferdinand sends Keown an angry text after awarding Dalot man of the match against Brentford.

Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford scored for United, which won the game 3-1.

From the BT Sport commentary box, Dalot was named Keown’s MOTM.

Back in the studio, however, Ferdinand had a different opinion, and was so convinced that Scott McTominay deserved it that he messaged his former Arsenal opponent for an explanation.

“Martin on commentary was the one who gave Dalot man of the match, and I couldn’t believe it,” Ferdinand said.

“McTominay was head and shoulders above the rest of the field.

‘What’s up?’ I texted Martin.

“Last week, I saw him (McTominay) in a restaurant and just spoke to him briefly about working hard and playing hard, and that’s all you hear about him.”

“He’s a good kid who wants to succeed.”

You could see his intensity and desire in his game today, right from the first minute.

“At Manchester United, you need a certain level of ability, but it’s your personality and character that get you through and allow you to stay for a long time.”

“He’s demonstrated that in a time of need for a club that has been shaky at best.”

McTominay was also lauded by interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.

“Scott McTominay was exemplary, a true leader, and his leadership was positively infectious to the other players,” Rangnick said.

“Then we could get some counter-attacking opportunities, and Bruno Fernandes’ assists on the second and third goals were fantastic.”

Scott McTominay was outstanding, a true leader, and it was evident in the other players.

“He was dissatisfied with himself for chipping the ball.

It would be more difficult for us to cope if the score was 1-1.

“We were second best in almost every aspect of the game in the first half, with sloppy passing, 50-50 situations missed, and few second balls won.”

“We were jittery on the counter-attack and were fortunate to get a point at halftime.”

“A couple of great saves from David De Gea again, and we showed a different side in the second half.”

“We talked about what we needed to do, how we needed to raise our demands and standards in terms of our physicality, but our wingers would have stayed wider to pin their wing-backs back.”