What’s next for Emma Raducanu? When will she be able to play again, and what is her full schedule after her exit from the Australian Open in 2022?

Raducanu is looking forward to getting some match practice in before her first clay season on the WTA Tour, which begins in Indian Wells.

Emma Raducanu is still learning new aspects of her game, and after an early exit at the Australian Open, the Briton is hoping to get some match practice in before Indian Wells and her first WTA swing on clay.

Danka Kovinic defeated the 19-year-old in three sets in Melbourne, with a blister on her racket hand affecting the US Open champion during the second round.

Raducanu was eager to take the positives from her Australian Open debut, especially the “fight” she showed after some members of her team thought the blister issue was not worth playing through four months ago.

“I discovered aspects of my game that I didn’t realize I had before, and I’ll be able to use that in the future.”

“I just know I’ve got that fight in me, even if I only have one shot,” Raducanu said.

“I feel like I can learn a backhand, I feel like I can learn some sort of tactics because I’m still young, but it’s quite difficult to learn or teach someone that fight and grit to hang in there when everything is stacked against you.”

So that’s something I’m quite proud of.”

Raducanu’s attention has now shifted to preparing for Indian Wells, a hard-court WTA 1000 event that begins on March 9.

And, after having her preparation for the Australian Open hampered by Covid-19, she has identified four tournaments in Mexico and the Middle East where she can improve her match fitness.

“It’s definitely different to play a lot of games,” she added.

“It’s something you can’t really replicate in practice, but I can’t really tell because it’s my first real test with it.”

“I feel like just playing tournaments week in and week out is going to help me get in shape.”

I mean, I was just on the court for two hours and forty minutes [against Kovinic], so that has to help with my fitness.

However, I am sincere.

