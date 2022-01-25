What’s the deal with no Premier League games this weekend, and when will football be back?

Why aren’t there any Premier League games this weekend, and when will they be back?

Premier League clubs are finally getting a break from the pressures of competitive football after a hectic Christmas period.

Not only was the holiday season jam-packed, but clubs also experienced Covid-19 outbreaks, putting teams to the limit.

Players are becoming more worn and tired, but managers are continuing to make the best use of their squads.

Premier League clubs, on the other hand, can now relax as they prepare for the remainder of the season with a short break.

Fans, who are already counting down the days until football returns, are the only ones who lose out in this situation.

Players will be off this weekend to allow teams to rest and rejuvenate before the season’s final third.

On Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30, there will be no Premier League matches.

However, one game will be played before the start of the regular season on February 8.

Burnley vs Watford will take place on February 5 after being postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Clarets’ dressing room.

There are no other Premier League games scheduled for that weekend, but the FA Cup fourth round will resume.

Everton vs Newcastle, Burnley vs Man Utd, and West Ham vs Watford will all play on February 8 in the Premier League.

The next full weekend for most teams to return is February 12th and 13th.

Chelsea is the only team in the Premier League that will not play again until February 19 at the earliest.

The Blues will travel to the United Arab Emirates in early February to compete in the Club World Cup, which they qualified for after winning the Champions League last season.

