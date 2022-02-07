When Al Michaels was asked about his post-Super Bowl plans, he replied, “I’m not sure.”

When Al Michaels was asked about his post-Super Bowl plans, he said, “I’m not sure.”

Al Michaels, the legendary broadcaster, has no intention of ever putting down his microphone.

On Sunday, Michaels will co-host Super Bowl LVI with Cris Collinsworth for NBC, and he has stated that retirement is not an option.

“I’m not prepared for a rocking chair or a game of golf.”

Michaels stated, “I get enough golf.”

