When Al Michaels was asked about his post-Super Bowl plans, he replied, “I’m not sure.”

When Al Michaels was asked about his post-Super Bowl plans, he said, “I’m not sure.”
Al Michaels, the legendary broadcaster, has no intention of ever putting down his microphone.
On Sunday, Michaels will co-host Super Bowl LVI with Cris Collinsworth for NBC, and he has stated that retirement is not an option.
“I’m not prepared for a rocking chair or a game of golf.”
Michaels stated, “I get enough golf.”
Al Michaels Was Asked About His Post-Super Bowl Future
Al Michaels Was Asked About His Post-Super Bowl Future
Slight tweak to quote after going back and listening to recording: “I get to play enough golf.”
— Neil Best (@sportswatch) February 7, 2022