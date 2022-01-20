When approaching roundabouts, drivers and cyclists must follow a new Highway Code rule.

New changes to the Highway Code will take effect at the end of the month (January 29), affecting all drivers and cyclists approaching roundabouts.

On roundabouts, the new section of rule 186 mandates that motorists give cyclists priority.

It says, “On the roundabout, you should give cyclists priority.”

They will move at a slower pace than motorized vehicles.

“Leave plenty of room for them and don’t try to pass them in their lane.”

Allow them to pass through your path as they circle the roundabout.

“Cyclists, horse riders, and horse-drawn vehicles may stay in the left lane if they intend to continue across or around the roundabout, and they must signal right to indicate they are not leaving the roundabout.”

“When entering a roundabout, drivers should take extra caution to avoid cutting across cyclists, horse riders, or horse-drawn vehicles in the left-hand lane who are continuing around the roundabout.”

According to BristolLive, the change in the signals and position section will inform drivers who has priority in any given situation.

According to CyclingUK, more than 500 people have been injured in England, Wales, and Scotland as a result of someone opening a car door into their path.

The ‘Dutch Reach,’ as it’s known, is a technique that encourages drivers to look over their shoulder and check for other road users before opening the door.

The rules will take effect on January 29, 2022.