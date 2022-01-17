When are the Fifa Best Awards in 2022? Live stream FREE, TV channel, UK start time as Messi, Lewandowski, and Salah compete for the title.

When are the Fifa Best Awards 2022? Live stream FREE, TV channel, UK start time as Messi, Lewandowski, and Salah compete for the award.

It’s that time of year again, when Fifa honors the best players in the world at the Best Awards.

Last year’s Best Men’s Player award went to Robert Lewandowski, but Cristiano Ronaldo will not be on the podium this year.

When the initial eleven-man shortlist was released last November, the Manchester United forward, who won this award in 2016 and 2017, was included, but he didn’t make the final cut.

This event will not be broadcast on UK television, but it will be streamed live to the rest of the world.

On their official website, Fifa will provide a live stream starting at 6 p.m.

You can also watch on their YouTube channel.

There will be a slew of other awards given out this evening, in addition to the coveted Best Men’s Player award.

The following are the awards in question, along with the nominees for each:

Men’s Player of the Year

Women’s Player of the Year

Coach for Men

Coach of the Year for Women

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

The Puskas Award (Best Goal) is given to the player who scores the most goals.