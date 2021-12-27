When asked about his coaching future, Deion Sanders said, “I’m not sure.”

When asked about his future as a coach, Deion Sanders said, “I don’t know.”
This year’s coaching carousel has mentioned Deion Sanders for a number of positions.
He was rumored to be in the running for several Power 5 jobs, including TCU before SMU’s Sonny Dykes was hired.
Sanders recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and stated that he is not yet ready to move on to the next challenge.
He’s happy with what he’s got going at Jackson State.
Sanders has also just signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country for the 2022 season.
Travis Hunter, according to the 247Sports Composite, is the best player in the nation.
This season, he led Jackson State to an overall record of 11-2, including an 8-0 conference record.
It won’t be long before Sanders moves on to a Power 5 program if he continues to coach this team up.
Deion Sanders Was Asked About His Coaching Future
“I’m not looking to tomorrow, I don’t do that right now,” Sanders said. “I focus on today. I focus on the now. I focus on maximizing the moment and giving these kids all I have today. When tomorrow comes, I’ll concern myself about that tomorrow. I don’t look down there. That’s why we’ve been successful. We really focus and dominate today and in the moment. They’re questioning what’s the build-up, what’s the exit plan, and all that. I don’t think like that.”