When asked about his coaching future, Deion Sanders said, “I’m not sure.”

When asked about his future as a coach, Deion Sanders said, “I don’t know.”

This year’s coaching carousel has mentioned Deion Sanders for a number of positions.

He was rumored to be in the running for several Power 5 jobs, including TCU before SMU’s Sonny Dykes was hired.

Sanders recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and stated that he is not yet ready to move on to the next challenge.

He’s happy with what he’s got going at Jackson State.

Sanders has also just signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country for the 2022 season.

Travis Hunter, according to the 247Sports Composite, is the best player in the nation.

This season, he led Jackson State to an overall record of 11-2, including an 8-0 conference record.

It won’t be long before Sanders moves on to a Power 5 program if he continues to coach this team up.

Deion Sanders Was Asked About His Coaching Future

