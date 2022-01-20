When asked about the Frank Vogel rumors, LeBron James said, “I don’t know.”

When asked about the Frank Vogel rumors, LeBron James responded positively.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach, Frank Vogel, has been on the hot seat this week, according to multiple reports.

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James addressed the reports.

Vogel’s future with the Lakers was something James didn’t want to discuss too much.

During this difficult time, the four-time NBA champion said he is trying to remain positive.

“Listen, I’m not in the business of pointing fingers or assigning blame or attempting to insert a quote at the end or beginning of someone’s commentary about our coaching staff, Frank, Russ, me, or AD,” James said.

“I’m fine if it isn’t good for me.”

It’s not my lane at all.

“I am not a pessimist.”

