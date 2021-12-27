When asked about the play calling on the final drive vs. the Vikings, Kevin Stefanski said, “It was a tough call.”

When asked about the play calling on the game’s final drive, Kevin Stefanski said, “It was a tough call.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he felt good about Cleveland’s play calls on their potential game-winning drive against the Packers during a Monday Zoom call with reporters.

Baker Mayfield’s fourth interception of the day ended the drive.

While Stefanski believes a flag should have been thrown on the play, he also acknowledges that the team can’t rely on such calls to save them.

“We were pleased with the calls,” he told the press.

“Specifically, on first down, we had the potential for an explosive…on second down, we had the potential for a screen.”

We obviously turned the ball over on third down.”

