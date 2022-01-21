When asked about Tom Brady’s retirement, Byron Leftwich said, “I’m not sure about that.”

No, according to two former Tom Brady teammates.

At the end of the season, 12 will call it a career.

On ESPN’s Get Up, Rob Ninkovich stated, “It wouldn’t surprise me if Tom Brady decided to walk away (this offseason) and do whatever he wants to do.”

“Tom is currently on bonus time.

How many 44-year-old quarterbacks have we seen throw for such a high number of yards and touchdowns? He turns 45 in August.

So, what else does he have to prove to anyone or check off the list at this point?”

This Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers will compete for the right to play in the NFC Championship game.

With so much gas left in the tank, could he really walk away from it all?

On Thursday, a reporter questioned Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich about Brady’s retirement rumors.

It’s safe to say he’d be taken aback if the answer was No.

It was dubbed a “career” by 12 of the participants.

“Man, Tom is playing at a very high level.”

“I’ll end it there,” Leftwich said.

