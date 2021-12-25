When asked to come out of retirement, Drew Brees reportedly had an epic response.

When asked if he wanted to come out of retirement, Drew Brees reportedly had an epic response.

Before naming Ian Book the starting quarterback for Week 16, the Saints reached out to Drew Brees to see if he would consider coming out of retirement.

Brees’ retirement was “lured” out of retirement, according to Jeff Duncan of Nola.com.

The offer was turned down by the future Hall of Famer.

“Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because he wasn’t 100percent confident he’d be able to make the throws required to successfully lead the offense on such short notice,” Duncan wrote for Nola.com.

“He didn’t want to let the Saints down in such a crucial game at such a crucial point in their playoff campaign.”

Saints insider Nick Underhill provided an update on the situation shortly after the report was made public, saying that the former Saints quarterback informed the team that he is enjoying his retirement.

Underhill tweeted, “The Saints called Brees to gauge his interest given their QB situation.”

“I heard he responded with a golfing photo.”

