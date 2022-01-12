When asked to name his favorite England player, Roberto Carlos chooses John Terry over ex-Real Madrid teammate David Beckham.

Former Real Madrid teammate David Beckham has been snubbed by ROBERTO CARLOS, who has named John Terry as his favorite England player.

At the height of the Galacticos era, Carlos and Beckham spent four years together at the Bernabeu.

They were both thought to be the best dead-ball specialists in the world at the time.

Real won LaLiga in 2007 thanks to a combination of their free kicks and corners.

However, Carlos, 48, has admitted that Beckham is not his favorite England player.

Terry, the ex-Captain of the Three Lions, won five Premier League titles and a Champions League with Chelsea while also being capped 78 times by his country.

When Carlos left Real in 2007, he had the chance to reunite with Terry at Stamford Bridge.

However, the legendary Brazilian left-back chose Fenerbahce instead.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

Carlos, on the other hand, is adamant that Terry is his favorite player from England’s ‘Golden Generation,’ which also included players like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard.

Carlos, who played at Real alongside Michael Owen, Steve McManaman, and Jonathan Woodgate, said to SportBible: “[My favorite England player?] John Terry, the great captain.”

“Of course, Lampard and Gerrard were fantastic, but Terry was a unique player.”

“A lot of them [could have played for Brazil], but the development of Brazilian players has been the most important thing.”

“They have been selected to play for Brazil, but they play their club football in Europe, which has proven to be the best arrangement.”

Carlos joined Real from Inter Milan in 1996 and went on to make 527 appearances for the club, winning four LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues along the way.

Carlos was 125 times capped by Brazil and led them to World Cup glory in 2022. He is known for his mind-bending long-distance free-kicks.

Beckham, an ex-teammate, played 155 times for Real Madrid and 115 times for England.