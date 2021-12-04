When Brian Kelly was asked if USC was interested, he said yes.

Brian Kelly was introduced as the next head coach of the LSU Tigers on Wednesday.

Kelly’s abrupt move from South Bend to the bayou stunned the college football world.

Kelly stopped by the “Dan Patrick Show” before talking to reporters on the LSU campus, and one of the topics discussed was USC’s reported interest.

The former Notre Dame coach had this to say about it:

On the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, Brian Kelly listed his reasons for leaving Notre Dame for LSU https://t.co/LzTtHsbeNi — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) December 1, 2021