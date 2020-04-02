When Di Stéfano was a Deportivo player

Alfredo Di Stéfano was a member of Deportivo. Arsenio remembers it well, with whom he combined good plays in Riazor. It happened on January 29, 1955, in honor of Julián Cuenca, who hung his boots. The rival was the Vasco de Gama, who had eight international players, five of them indicated for losing the 1950 final against Uruguay in the unforgettable “Maracanazo”.

The “Blond Arrow” had been in the white outfit for two years. In the first, he returned the League to Real Madrid, who had not had it for twenty years. It was eight months before the premiere of the competition that would become the most important in the world, the European Cup. Di Stéfano could not calculate, but think, that he would be the greatest striker of that new international cup. He could never gauge that he would win five in a row and that his club would become a legend with the attached names of Di Stéfano, Munoz, Gento, Santamaría and Puskas.

In those times it was common for great footballers to play summer friendlies with other teams. Luis Suárez and Di Stéfano met more than once in a meeting in La Coruña. On another occasion it was Puskas who played there. Luis Suárez could not share this tribute to Cuenca with his friend Di Stéfano because Barcelona did not give him permission. The then Celtic Olmedo and Torres rounded out the team. Torres would end his career years later as a sports forward.

The historical line-up, with Di Stéfano in eleven, was formed by: Otero; Rodolfo, Zubieta, Tomás; Lettuce, Cuenca; Arsenio, Di Stéfano, Pahíño, Olmedo and Torres.

Arsenio and «la Saeta» started the match well, with actions linked between them, until Vasco de Gama imposed his quality. There were the goalkeeper Barbosa plus Ely, Maneca, Ademir and Pinga.

Riazor was filled in that historic match, with Di Stéfano dressed in Deportivo’s shirt. Vasco won 1-6 in a class demonstration. The Brazilian team visited the Deportivo field for the second time. He had previously contested the second edition of the Teresa Herrera trophy, which he lost 2-3 to Athletic de Zarra. Despite that defeat, the South Americans were applauded by the local public, excited with their touch of the ball and filigree. That magic was imposed on Deportivo in the tribute of Cuenca.

1-6 was strange. Pahíño gave the pass to Olmedo to score the 1-2 that approached distances. Then, the Brazilian technique overwhelmed with goals its control of the ball.

Di Stéfano was at Real Madrid until 1964. He left the club white after losing the final of the European Cup. He played 510 official matches and signed 309 goals.

The Spanish-Argentine star went to Riazor again two months later, on March 28, 1955, as a Madridista forward. The match ended 3-3 and passed to the legend because Lestón, Juan Acuña’s substitute goalkeeper, stopped a penalty kick to the white striker, author of one of the three many visitors.

In that league visit, Acuña was injured. Lestón played, who cleared the shot from eleven meters launched by the Madrid striker. It was at the Marathon goal, with Riazor also full. Fox, ready, Lestón waited down the goal until Di Stéfano shot towards his left side, the right for the keeper, who stretched quickly and rejected the ball, which went “to corner”.

He visited Riazor with Real Madrid for the last time in January 1963 and also scored a goal on that occasion. But the last meeting in Riazor starred him again dressed in blue and white, as a striker for the Spanish, in the 1964-65 campaign. He initialed two targets.

In total, Di Stéfano left football in 1966 with twelve goals scored at Riazor, ten with Real Madrid and two with the Spanish team. But the fans from A Coruña especially remember the day he dressed as an athlete next to Arsenio. .