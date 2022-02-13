When did Cooper Kupp and Anna start dating?

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is a star both on and off the field with his wife, Anna Marie Croskrey.

Cupp, 28, and Croskrey, 27, have been married since 2015.

According to the New York Times, the two met at a track and field event when they were both in their teens.

“I was sure I was going to marry her then,” Kupp told the Times.

During Kupp’s sophomore year at Eastern Washington University, he married Croskrey.

Anna and her five siblings grew up in Richland, Washington.

Croskrey is as athletic as her husband.

Croskey was a youth track coach, according to Showbiz CheatSheet, who notes her track and field days in high school and college.

Croskrey’s background in communications is also detailed in Showbiz CheatSheet.

Croskrey was a public relations student.

She started her education at the University of Arkansas before transferring to Eastern Washington University.

Croskrey worked a full-time job in addition to her studies in order to support herself and Kupp financially.

“I was working full time so that he didn’t have to worry about that, so that he could focus,” Anna told ESPN.

“Without a doubt, there’s no doubt in my mind, not only would I not be here where I am today or accomplishing the things that I would be doing without her,” Kupp said of his wife in an interview with ESPN.

“I truly believe that if it weren’t for her and what she has inspired in me and pushed me to do, I would not be in this — I would not be in the NFL.”

Croskrey and Kupp are married and have two children.

Cooper Jamison Kupp Jr, their first child, was born on July 3, 2018.

On January 17, 2021, they welcomed their second child, Cypress Stellar Kupp.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.