When did Javier Hernandez and ex-wife Sarah Cohan split? Who is Javier Hernandez’s new girlfriend Nicole McPherson?

When did Javier Hernandez and ex-wife Sarah Cohan split up, and who is his new girlfriend Nicole McPherson?

JAVIER HERNANDEZ has welcomed a new girlfriend into his life as he begins the new year.

Ex-wife Sarah Kohan, with whom he has two children, was the former Manchester United player’s ex-wife.

After dating for a year, the couple decided to call it quits in 2021.

Hernandez, on the other hand, has moved on and is now dating brunette stunner Nicole McPherson.

McPherson is a model with a five-year-old son from a previous marriage.

She recently spent Christmas in Baja California Sur, Mexico, with Hernandez and his family.

Hernandez has yet to make an official statement on social media, but footage of a woman named Nicole embracing the Mexican international was broadcast on the Spanish-language entertainment pop culture show ‘El Gordo y La Flaca.’

Sarah Hernandez, Hernandez’s ex-wife, had to refute rumors that she had been unfaithful to the ex-West Ham striker.

In October, the pair was last seen together on social media.

“For all the news outlets fabricating rumors about me, I would like to state that I have never been physically or emotionally with another person since meeting Javier,” Australian model Sarah said.

“Please don’t accuse me of anything.

That isn’t the kind of person I am.

Respect the privacy of my family and me.”

On Twitter, McPherson’s new girlfriend has 19,000 followers, while Sarah, a travel blogger, has over 1.5 million.

In the summer of 2019, Hernandez and Sarah welcomed their first child, Noah.

Nala, his first daughter, was born not long after.

Hernandez can now focus on his new life with McPherson, who recently shared a cryptic New Year’s message on Instagram.

The message read, “I hope your relationships and connections evolve to their most authentic and deepest state this year.”