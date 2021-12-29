When do Premier League players depart for the African Cup of Nations, and when do they return?

When do Premier League players leave for the African Football Confederation (AFCON) and when do they return?

After being postponed twice, the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 is approaching.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June of this year, but was pushed back to February due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Algeria is looking to defend their 2019 AFCON title.

The showpiece will be held in Cameroon, with Algeria attempting to defend the title they won two years ago.

Despite the competition taking place in the middle of the domestic season, a number of Premier League stars will be competing.

With the AFCON taking place in the middle of the season, a number of Premier League clubs will be impacted by their players’ absence.

From Sunday, January 9 to Sunday, February 6, the competition will be held.

There are 24 nations competing this year, with six groups of four teams competing in the group stage.

The traditional knockouts will follow, followed by the final on February 6 in Olembe.

With so many preparations to make before the big game, it was expected that Prem players would meet up with their teammates around the New Year.

Officials have decided, however, that all players will be allowed to remain with their parent clubs until January 3.

“CAF has decided that for those players who have official club matches between December 27, 2021, and January 3, 2022, the participating member associations in question are to direct that these players may remain with their clubs to participate in these matches and be released after the last match during this period,” the statement read.

As a result, Liverpool will field Mo Salah and Sadio Mane against Chelsea on January 2.

This, of course, is contingent on how well each nation performs in the tournament.

However, if a Premier League players team reaches the final, they will return to their clubs before Gameweek 24 on February 8.

Premier League players may only miss TWO top-flight matches due to their AFCON participation due to the FA Cup third round on the second weekend of January.

However, if a country makes it to the final, which takes place on February 6, it’s likely that they’ll need a month of rest before returning to domestic competition.

The Premier League schedule currently looks like this, though it could change due to the large number of games postponed over Christmas due to Covid-19 outbreaks.