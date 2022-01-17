When does Andy Murray play next, and how can you watch his Australian Open 2022 opener against Nikoloz Basilashvili?

When is Andy Murray’s next match, and how can you watch his Australian Open 2022 opener against Nikoloz Basilashvili?

The former world No. 1 needed a wildcard to enter the Australian Open draw, and he had no protection against the tournament’s big names.

Andy Murray has no illusions about what his first Australian Open match since 2019 will entail.

Murray lost to Roberto Bautista Agut three years ago and gave the Australian Open an emotional send-off, with organisers even putting together a special montage of Murray’s best moments to say goodbye.

Murray having a second, more serious hip surgery, leaving him with a metal joint and little chance of returning to the top of the game, was something no one expected at the time.

That hasn’t stopped him from trying, and he won a title in Antwerp later that year to show that he can still compete with the best.

The next two and a half years were a chore.

The pandemic, ongoing injury, and contracting Covid just days before flying to Australia last year have all thwarted his attempts to go deep in a slam once more.

Part of that is achieving a high enough ranking to avoid having to rely on wildcards and avoiding top players in the early rounds; beating Aslan Karatsev in the final in Sydney last week would have pushed his ranking into the double digits, allowing him to make exponential progress.

Murray said, “It’s not a goal of mine to get to a specific ranking, like in the next year.”

“However, improving your ranking and climbing into the top 50, top 30, or top 20 allows you to be seeded in tournaments, which may make it easier to get better draws or a better run in a major event than, say, playing Tsitsipas in the first round like I did at the US Open.”

He’s pulled another seeded name from the hat, this time world No. 23 Nikoloz Basilashvili, who he’s played before.

Murray beat him in four sets at Wimbledon last year, and he beat him again this week in a three-hour battle that he won 6-7 7-6 6-3.

Murray added, “Obviously, it was a brutal match.”

“It’s unquestionably a difficult, difficult situation.”

