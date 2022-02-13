When does Andy Murray’s next match take place, and where can I watch his first Qatar Open 2022 match against Taro Daniel online?

Murray is up against Daniel once more, and he needs to start climbing the rankings if he wants to avoid playing against the big boys in the early rounds of tournaments.

Andy Murray has figured out how to win tennis matches.

In fact, over the course of an illustrious career that he is desperately trying to extend, he’s become quite adept at plotting tournament triumphs.

That’s why, after losing in the second round of the Australian Open to qualifier Taro Daniel, the 34-year-old ended his trial with coach Jan de Witt and returned to his old coach Dani Valverdu earlier this month.

The British player hopes to be ready for the summer swing of what could be his final tennis season, including a shot at Wimbledon, by trialing and testing a variety of coaching options.

He’s stressed the importance of “consistency,” recently stating that “having different messages from people who work with you each week is not ideal.”

Amazon Prime Video is showing all three tournaments live.

Finding the right coach, however, and resuming the winning streak will be difficult.

Murray’s body may be on the mend, but his second-round loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam last week showed just how far he is from where he needs to be.

Murray has struggled on court since his loss to Aslan Karatsev in the final of the Sydney International in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

Two close victories and two resounding losses.

Murray’s ranking will soon return to the top 90, but that won’t be enough to keep him away from the “bigger” boys in the early rounds of tournaments, such as Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam and Roberto Bautista Agut and Dan Evans in Qatar if he gets past Daniel.

“If I look back at the beginning of this year, obviously the result [against Auger-Aliassime]didn’t go my way, but there have been some positive signs,” Murray said, referring to his recent improvements following his defeat in the Netherlands.

“I believe my tennis could be a lot better.”

“I don’t feel like I lost because I was having a lot of trouble with my movement, but I believe my tennis can improve if I put in the effort and work on the right things consistently for a long time.”

