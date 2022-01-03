When does Chris Eubank Jr fight Liam Williams? Find out the new date, UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and information on the undercard fights.

CHRIS EUBANK JR thought he was entering the lion’s den when he fought Welsh middleweight Liam Williams in Cardiff – but the bout has been rescheduled AGAIN.

The British Boxing Board of Control was forced to call off the fight, as well as every other fight in the UK in January.

Next Gen has fought twice in 2021, defeating Marcus Morrison and Wanik Awdijan on his way to a world title fight against Gennady Golovkin.

In the meantime, Williams had a shot at the WBO middleweight title in the summer, but he was defeated by Demetrius Andrade in a unanimous decision.

The Welshman hasn’t fought in Cardiff since KOing Craig Nicholson in the second round last year.

On Sky Sports Arena, you’ll be able to see every jab, duck, and upper-cut.

Although exact times have yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the evening’s entertainment will begin at 7 p.m.

If you’re not a Sky subscriber, you can watch by purchasing a £9.99 NOW TV pass.

SunSport will have a dedicated live blog for this fight so you don’t miss out on any of the action.

The final card has yet to be determined.

But here’s how things are shaping up in the Welsh capital for fight night:

“I’m no stranger to the lion’s den,” Eubank Jr. says.

Many times before, I’ve been booed into arenas.

“I’m not bothered.”

If the crowd is against me, it only makes me fight harder.

That isn’t to say I don’t wish them well.

I’m hoping for a warm reception.

“But in any case, I’m going in there and finishing the job.”

“He’s a phony,” Williams says.

He simply wants people to believe that he is at a certain level and that everyone else is irrelevant and unimportant, but the truth is that he is a clown.”

“We both have a fighting style in which we want to be involved in good fights and can’t help but be involved in them because we are both brave fighters.”

“The fans will come out on top.”