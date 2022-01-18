When does Emma Raducanu’s next match at the Australian Open take place, and who will she face?

When will Emma Raducanu’s next match at the Australian Open take place, and who will she face?

EMMA RADUCANU is back in action at the Australian Open, and she’s wowed the crowd once again.

After winning the US Open at Flushing Meadows last year, the 19-year-old Briton shot to global fame.

Raducanu is making her first appearance at the Australian Open after winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year and recovering from a Covid-19 infection.

Raducanu has gone from being virtually unknown to a household name in just four months since her famous victory in America.

Since then, her form has been up and down, with the Brit losing four of her six matches since defeating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final in September.

On January 11, she looked out of sorts in her comeback match against Elena Rybakina, losing in straight sets and winning only one game.

But, after a tough first-round draw against Sloane Stephens, the British No. 1 found her stride and won 6-0, 2-6, 6-1.

Raducanu will now move on to the second round, with her next match set for January 20.

Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, who beat Jang Su-jeong in the first round, will be her opponent.

The match’s start time has yet to be determined, but SunSport will keep you updated.