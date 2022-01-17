When does Emma Raducanu’s next match at the Australian Open take place, and who will she face?

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match at the Australian Open, and who is she playing against?

EMMA RADUCANU is back in action at the Australian Open, aiming for another incredible Grand Slam run – and she knows who she’ll be up against.

After winning the US Open at Flushing Meadows last year, the 19-year-old British teenager shot to global fame.

Raducanu, the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, is making her first appearance at the Australian Open after recovering from a Covid-19 infection.

Raducanu has gone from being a virtual unknown to a household name in just four short months since her famous victory in America.

Since then, her form has been up and down, with the Brit losing four of her six matches since defeating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final in September.

On January 11, she looked out of sorts in her comeback match against Elena Rybakina, losing in straight sets and winning only one game.

The Australian Open draw has been made, and Raducanu will play Sloane Stephens of the United States in the first round.

The 2017 US Open champion, who reached the tournament’s semi-finals in 2013, will be a tough test for the British No. 1 this year.

Their match will take place on Tuesday, January 18 at 10 a.m. GMT.