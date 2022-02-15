When does March Madness 2022 begin, and what is the schedule?

When does March Madness 2022 begin?

MARCH MADNESS is an annual event that takes place in the month of March.

March Madness has been played for over 80 years, with its origins dating back to 1939.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is known as March Madness.

The tournament is a single-elimination tournament with 68 teams competing for the national championship in seven rounds.

The Final Four is the penultimate round, when only four teams remain.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA hosted the entire tournament in one geographic location for the first time ever in 2021.

March Madness will be held this year from March 13 to April 4, 2022.

This year’s Selection Sunday will take place on March 13 as well.

Selection Sunday is the day on which the NCAA tournament bracket is unveiled in its entirety by the Selection Committee.

All of the teams and seeds for the season will be revealed on Selection Sunday.

The March Madness 2022 schedule is as follows:

In Dayton, Ohio, the First Four will be held.

New Orleans, Louisiana, will host the Final Four.

Baylor won the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship in 2021.

The NCAA app allows viewers to watch the basketball tournament.

You can watch March Madness by downloading the app and logging in with your cable provider.

The March Madness tournament will also be available on Hulu.

“The Big Dance is here, and it’s the best time of the year for college basketball.”

On their website, the streaming service states, “Follow your favorite teams and catch every dunk, buzzer beater, and upset at home or on the go.”

