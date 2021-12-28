When does the Africa Cup of Nations start in 2022, what is the schedule, how much coverage will there be on TV, and who will be playing in the Premier League?

When does the Africa Cup of Nations start in 2022, what is the schedule, how will it be broadcast on television, and who will be playing in the Premier League?

All 52 Afcon matches will be broadcast in the same way that they are in the United Kingdom, with Algeria and Egypt among the favorites to win the tournament.

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has received more attention in recent weeks as a result of its timing, but despite some reservations, the tournament is set to take place in January.

The hosts, Cameroon, and the defending champions, Algeria, are among the favorites in an Afcon that bookmakers are having trouble predicting.

With ten teams vying for five spots in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, qualifying in Africa is far from over, but it has provided some insight into the countries in form.

Algeria and Cameroon, as well as Egypt and Senegal, were among the group winners still in contention, and they will learn their opponents in the final round of World Cup qualifying while the Afcon is still underway.

On the 26th of January, the World Cup qualifiers will be drawn, while the Afcon, which will feature 24 countries, will begin on the 9th.

Cameroon takes on Burkina Faso in the tournament’s opening match at Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium, which will also host the tournament’s final on February 6.

The 24 teams are divided into six groups, similar to the current European Championship format, with the winners and runners-up, as well as the four best third-placed teams, advancing to the round of 16.

Final and third-place play-off – 6 February

In the United Kingdom, the Africa Cup of Nations will be broadcast on BBC and Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will broadcast all 52 games live, while the BBC will broadcast 10 games, including the two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, and the final.

As part of the agreement, the BBC will distribute digital clips on social media.

Up to 40 players from England’s top flight are expected to participate in the Afcon, including Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

However, Hakim Ziyech will not be attending after being left out of Morocco’s squad.

