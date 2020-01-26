When does the January transfer window close? When is deadline day?

Only a week left now for UK and European clubs to get transfer business done for next half of their domestic and European campaigns with deadline day fast approaching.

The transfer window has been very quiet so far with giants Tottenham and Liverpool to have been the only big six sides to have completed deals with Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea in need of signings to turn around their season.

So when is deadline day, what time does the transfer window close and will Premier League clubs be able to do deals afterwards?

The transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs closing at 11pm GMT on Friday, January 31 with Scotland’s window closing an hour later at 12am GMT.

France, Spain, Germany and Italy’s window also closes on January 31 with cut-off point expected to be around the same time with Serie A expected to be an hour earlier and Bundesliga at 5pm GMT.

Elsewhere, Portgual window closes two days after ours on February 2 with Russia and China’s window closing on February 21 and 27, respectively.

Premier League clubs completing deals late on deadline day will be able to submit a ‘Deal Sheet’ from 9pm until 11pm GMT.

The top-flight clubs will then have until midnight on deadline day to complete the information needed by FIFA’s Transfer Matching System to apply for international clearance for new signings.

The transfer window for English clubs opened on January 1 alongside Scotland, France, Germany and China.

Spanish and Italian clubs transfer window opened up the following day on January 2.

You can keep track of all the major Premier League January transfer deals your club has made right here.

All the latest news and done deals across UK and Europe can be found in our transfer centre.