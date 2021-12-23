When does the January transfer window open in 2022, and when is Deadline Day?

Away from the tolling bells and fluorescent ties of the Sky Sports studio, January is typically the quieter of the two transfer windows, a time for reflective squad tweaks rather than extravagant lunacy.

There have been exceptions to that rule, but with another year on the verge of being hit by Covid and clubs fearing “financial Armageddon” if restrictions on supporters force matches to be played behind closed doors, there is at least a sense of caution heading into the next window.

It’s simple to understand why.

Manchester United’s purchase of Amad Diallo (agreed in the summer, completed in the new year) was the most expensive signing in the major European leagues in January 2021.

Atalanta paid £37 million for the teenager, who has made nine first-team appearances so far, only three of which have been in the league.

A number of high-profile stars whose contracts expire in the summer of 2022 are likely to be the real currency.

They will be able to speak to foreign clubs from January, and if their current contracts aren’t extended, they will be free to leave on a Bosman transfer in the summer if they haven’t been sold before then.

Some, like Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris, are far from certain to leave and may be offered a new contract.

Others, particularly Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, have been the subject of months (if not years) of speculation, and both World Cup winners could be on their way.

On deadline day, new deals must be registered by 11 p.m. GMT in the United Kingdom.

Free agents who sign before the window opens can only be officially registered for their new clubs in January – for example, despite re-signing this month, Dani Alves will not be on Barcelona’s books until 3 January, when the La Liga window opens.

Mbappe, Kylian

Deals of this magnitude are extremely uncommon in January.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are dangerously close to the end of Mbappe’s contract, and they can’t afford to lose him now that they’re still fighting FFP regulations.

