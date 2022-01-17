When does the Six Nations begin in 2022? Find out the start date, schedule, TV coverage, predictions, and complete fixture list here.

When does the Six Nations begin in 2022? Find out the start date, schedule, TV coverage, predictions, and complete fixture list.

France and Ireland are in the best shape heading into the Six Nations in 2022, but Scotland, England, and Wales should not be overlooked, despite their lack of strength on paper.

The Six Nations will be here before we know it, with one of rugby’s most prestigious tournaments returning to sold-out stadiums in February.

Despite the fact that the 2021 tournament followed a regular fixture schedule, with the 2020 tournament ending in October after a six-month Covid-imposed hiatus, the blood and thunder of roaring crowds was sorely missed.

This year’s tournament will see stadiums packed to the rafters, which is something we should all look forward to.

After all, there are numerous narratives at work in this year’s tournament, ranging from Eddie Jones’ England project and Ireland’s impressive recent form to France’s status as favorites and Wales’ potential title defense.

Eddie Jones has made it clear that his primary focus is the 2023 World Cup, but that does not diminish the importance of the Six Nations for England.

That was proven by last year’s dreadful fifth-place finish.

The Autumn Internationals provided plenty of positives.

Three wins in a row and a competitive loss to New Zealand isn’t bad, especially considering the squad’s injury problems.

Individually, the emergence of Marcus Smith, Alex Dombrandt, Freddie Steward, and Adam Radwan has generated a lot of buzz and provided Jones with plenty of putty to mold his team’s future.

But England are far from finished, with questions remaining about the future roles of Owen Farrell and George Ford, as well as Jones’ proclivity for playing people out of position to make room for others.

The Six Nations isn’t a make-or-break event for England, but a focused and tactically astute campaign would be beneficial.

Between 2002 and 2010, France won the Six Nations five times, but it has been 12 years since they last won.

Fabian Galthie’s side only lost out last year on the final day to Scotland, and they’ve been in incredible form since.

In July, they won their first match on Australian soil in three decades, followed by three wins in a row in the Autumn Internationals, capped by a mesmerizing 40-25 win over.

