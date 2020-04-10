When everyone is closest to themselves – A commentary on the wage-waiver chaos at FC Basel – Football – Sport

The mail that flutters into the mailbox on Wednesday afternoon is remarkable. The content: Players and coaches forego a significant amount of the money they would receive in 2020. They want to show solidarity in times when losses due to lost games threaten millions. And above all, you want to set an example. One of solidarity.

The mail that flutters into the mailbox on Wednesday evening is even more remarkable. The content: The management had examined measures to reduce costs due to the discontinued gaming operations and the associated loss of revenue. This also includes the suggestion that the team temporarily waive 17.5% of their annual wages. This corresponds to a wage waiver of 70% in April, May and June 2020, when gaming operations are unlikely to be possible or cannot be carried out to the usual extent. The proposal of the management was rejected in a first statement by the team council.

Hardly any other symbolism possible

The first mail comes from the Swiss Football Association SFV and concerns the men’s senior team. The second mail comes from FC Basel and is about the 1st men’s team. Of course, it cannot be compared if international players do without their support from the national association and if FC Basel players should forego (some) of their main income. And yet these two messages are so different in their symbolism that they show a lot.

FC Basel’s communication triggers an earthquake – and raises an enormous number of questions. Why does the club proactively communicate a non-agreement between management and the players? At 10:10 p.m.? Via the media chief, who is actually on vacation? Why doesn’t he just keep everything under lock and key until it’s settled? And of course also: Why are the players not ready to make compromises, while employees at the office were sent in short-time work at the beginning of the corona crisis? Why don’t you understand that the market value has dropped rapidly as a result of the crisis (see below) and that FCB therefore has to make massive losses in the event of resale, which it is now trying to compensate for?

The FCB and its internal chaos

The FCB does not provide answers. He only wants to report something again when the situation has been clarified. As so often in the past, he cut himself into his own flesh. By not communicating important details, he again leaves room for criticism and speculation. It conveys a picture of disruption, disagreement and, above all, that everyone is cooking their own soup. The players seem to lack the identification and just that connection that the SFV mediates. All of that to the club that pays them their handsome fee. And the club exposes its employees publicly – probably to put pressure on them. In the crisis everyone seems the closest. Even if it should not go unmentioned that the professionals donated in the previous week.

But the positive effect of this campaign has fizzled out. Just like the feelings of happiness that CEO Roland Heri sent via Instagram with his lucky pig Trudi this week have evaporated. Instead, the FCB managed to make negative headlines even at a time when you can almost only score with appropriate solidarity. At a time when Liverpool FC was leading the way in which a non-wage cut was exploited and criticized. And he managed once again to bring out his internal chaos – which was last concealed by sporting success.