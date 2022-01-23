When her father was in prison, I brought up Georgina Rodriguez, but she forgot about us once she met Ronaldo, says uncle.

When Georgina Rodriguez’s father was in prison, I brought it up to her, but she forgot about us once she met Ronaldo, says uncle.

Georgina Rodriguez will tell the world about her “dream life” with fiancé Cristiano Ronaldo when her Netflix reality series debuts this week.

Vacationing on yachts with Manchester United’s star player, flying by private jet, and spending £27,000 on two bottles of fine wine and £146,000 on handbags.

The Spanish model, who will be 28 when the show premieres on Thursday, declares in a promo clip for I Am Georgina that she knows what it’s like “not to have anything — and what it’s like to have it all.”

She insists she will never forget the family she came from before Cristiano Ronaldo, a 36-year-old Portuguese footballer with a net worth of £790 million, entered her life.

However, we can now reveal how some members of that family accuse the influencer of neglecting them after she married Cristiano and gave birth to their four-year-old daughter Alana Martina.

Georgina’s uncle, Jesus Hernandez, has called her “evil” for shutting out her family after her father was imprisoned for a drug-smuggling plot.

“She might feel ashamed of us and think she’s better than us because we don’t have her luxury,” he explained.

“I’ve never asked for anything from her.”

Since I found out she was dating Ronaldo, she has only called a couple of times.”

Others have expressed their discontent.

“I asked if she could ask Cristiano to sign a shirt for my boy when it was my son’s birthday, and she said ‘No’ — she wasn’t going to bother him because he was on vacation,” Patricia Rodriguez, 33, said.

Meanwhile, Georgina’s grandmother died three years ago, at the age of 80, without ever meeting Alana Martina.

Georgina had a difficult childhood.

She was born and raised in Jaca, a city in north-east Spain.

Her Argentinian father, Jorge, and Ana Maria Hernandez’s Spanish mother met after he moved to Argentina.

But, a day before her fifth birthday, he was apprehended for attempting to smuggle more than £100,000 worth of cocaine out of Spain.

Georgina trained as a ballet dancer, went to London to study English, and worked as an au pair in Bristol.

She went on to become a model, return to Spain, and work in a Gucci store where ex-Real Madrid player Cristiano shopped, and her life was forever changed.

Georgina, who is now expecting twins, travels on the football king’s £20 million Gulf-stream G20 private jet.

Alana Martina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s three other children from before he met her — Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 11, and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo — took it to Lapland before Christmas.

They all spent £1,500 per night in a cabin to see Santa.

In Venice for the Film Festival…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

‘She may feel ashamed of us and consider she’s better than us because we don’t live with her luxury. I’ve never asked her for anything. Georgina’s uncle Jesus