When India counts dead, there is brutality in Hindu-Muslim unrest

NEW DELHI (AP) – The wounded came in waves. First in pairs, limped up the stairs and stumbled through the aluminum doors, then in wheelbarrows with bleeding skulls and stabbed necks. Finally the motorbikes and auto rickshaws arrived, their seats stained with the blood of as many as they could hold.

When the Mustafabad district in the Indian capital was hit by communal unrest for three days this week, the Al Hind hospital changed from a community clinic to a trauma ward.

Doctors like M.A. Anwar dealt with injuries such as gunshot wounds, crushed skulls and torn genitals for the first time.

“I wanted to cry and scream,” he recalled. “Something in me has died in those three days.”

Almost a week after the clashes between Hindus and Muslims began, a clearer picture is emerging of the horrors caused by the worst local unrest in New Delhi in decades.

On the eve of President Donald Trump’s first state visit to India last Sunday, Hindus and Muslims in the Indian capital blamed each other with homemade weapons and raw weapons and left the streets, where the riots were like in a war zone, with houses and Shops, mosques, schools and vehicles ablaze. At least 42 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

The authorities have tried to identify some of the bodies due to the cruelty of the injuries.

While both sides were brutal, most of the victims were Muslims.

The authorities have not made an official report on what triggered the unrest, although the violence appeared to be a culmination of growing tensions following the adoption of a new citizenship law in December.

The law speeds up the naturalization of some religious minorities from neighboring countries, but not Muslims. Opponents say that it violates the secular constitution of India and further marginalize the 200 million Muslims in this predominantly Hindu nation with 1.4 billion people.

The law spurred massive protests across India that killed at least 23 people.

But what happened in Mustafabad this week was far more brutal: mobs hacked people with swords, burned people alive, and beat people to death.

An official from the Hindu secret service was repeatedly stabbed and his body thrown into a sewer that separates Hindu and Muslim residential areas. In the case of a Muslim man, the legs were spread so far that the lower half of the body tore. His condition remained critical.

Questions were asked about the role of the police in New Delhi and whether they were ready while the violence raged or even helped the Hindu mobs.

A New Delhi police spokesman, Anil Mittal, denied that the police had helped rioters.

Doctors at Al Hind Hospital said the authorities had prevented ambulances from reaching certain locations affected by the unrest.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, more than 72 hours after the onset of violence, a New Delhi Supreme Court issued an extraordinary order instructing the police to safely pass ambulances.

It was too late for many victims.

Anwar knew early on that his clinic would soon be hit by the wounded, since the streets were taken over by the mobs and there was no way for ambulances.

Some slumped in plastic chairs as gunshot arms and legs hung over tables.

Others were bleeding on the floor.

Those who were there described the blood and chaos, but also told strange uplifting stories about teamwork and grit.

“We didn’t sleep. We didn’t eat anything. We just wanted to save lives. And we did it,” said Aanis Mohammad, a volunteer in the clinic. “No patient of any religion was rejected.”

On Wednesday afternoon, when the violence ended, Anwar and his overwhelmed colleagues treated over 400 people and referred almost 100 to larger hospitals. However, dozens remained in critical condition in the clinic.

The hospital also offered refuge to the refugees and provided more than 50 people with food, bedding and security.

Cleanups are ongoing in Mustafabad, but the scars are still visible.

At Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on the eastern border of New Delhi, 18-year-old Salman Ansari was waiting for his father’s body to be handed over.

Ansari’s father had gone out to collect scrap for money because there was no food in the house. After seeing the police assurances on the news, he thought it would be safe. It was not.

Ansari said he was asleep when two strangers deposited his father in front of their house early Wednesday.

He drove his father 3 kilometers with the family’s rickshaw to a private clinic. The doctors claimed 5,000 rupees ($ 69). His pockets were empty.

When Ansari reached a public hospital, his father was dead.

For Anwar, the doctor, he said that he had finally become deaf to the slaughter. Still, he still understands how other Indians can do what they did to each other.

“It’s like evil has settled in the hearts of the crowd,” he said. __ Associate press clerk Aniruddha Ghosal contributed to this report.