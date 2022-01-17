When is Andy Murray’s match against Nikoloz Basilashvili scheduled for the Australian Open?

At the Australian Open, when will Andy Murray face Nikoloz Basilashvili?

For the first time since 2019, ANDY MURRAY is back on the court at the Australian Open.

The former British No. 1 has reached the final four times in Melbourne, but has never won.

Murray has battled back from a potentially career-ending injury after undergoing surgery, but Nikoloz Basilashvili will be a tough opponent in round one.

All of the action will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1.

At 3.30 a.m., the show will begin.

In the UK, a monthly subscription to Discovery(plus) costs £6.99.

Murray has struggled with injury since 2017, and has only advanced past the second round of a Grand Slam once.

That was at last year’s Wimbledon, where a raucous home crowd cheered him on as he lost to Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

The 34-year-old is still on the mend and has looked back in the saddle in recent weeks, reaching his first final since 2019 in Sydney.

He may have lost that match to Aslan Karatsev, but he defeated Basilashvili 3-1 at Wimbledon last year.

Murray will be hoping to maintain his good start to 2022 now that his hip problems appear to be behind him.