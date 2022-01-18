When is Andy Murray’s next match, and how can I watch his match against Taro Daniel at the Australian Open in 2022?

When is Andy Murray’s next match, and how can I watch his clash with Taro Daniel at the Australian Open in 2022?

Murray had not won a match at Melbourne Park in five years until he beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in a tough five-set match.

Andy Murray needed five sets to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili and book a meeting with Taro Daniel in the second round of the Australian Open for the first time in five years.

Murray won the first set 6-1 and appeared to be on his way to a routine win that would allow him to save his energy for the later rounds.

However, these two have met twice in the last eight months, once at Wimbledon and again last week in Sydney, and on both occasions, they traded blows in thrilling encounters.

Murray described the most recent match, a three-hour, three-set epic, as “brutal,” and he found himself doubled over behind the baseline on several occasions, breathing heavily after another long exchange.

In the deciding set, he found the energy to break Basilashvili twice and close out the match.

Murray will now face Taro Daniel, a 28-year-old Japanese player whom he has previously faced in a Davis Cup tie five years ago, in which the British player won 6-1 6-3 6-1.

Murray’s comeback has stalled due to Covid and repeated injuries, but that was before two hip surgeries and a comeback that has stalled due to Covid.

Daniel said after defeating Tomas Barrios to win his first grand slam main draw match in three years, “It’s always crazy to imagine what a person who has been through that heavy of an injury has to go through mentally.”

“I’ve asked myself, ‘How much are you going to continue to damage your body?’

“It’s incredible because you can see how much he loves the game and how far he’ll go to just keep playing.”

And he doesn’t seem to mind if he’s not in the top ten or top 100 – he was playing Challengers last year, which I thought was insane, but I have a lot of admiration for.”

Murray is genuinely concerned.

Because of his low ranking, he has little draw protection and has drawn a seeded player in each of his last four grand slams, losing twice and winning twice while needing at.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

When does Andy Murray play next? How to watch Australian Open 2022 clash with Taro Daniel